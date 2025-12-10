Wine Tasting and Local Art Event

Hand-Crafted, Small Production, Estate Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sangiovese, Super Tuscan, and Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our Boutique Vineyard nestled in the Laurelwood District of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by Winemaker/Owner Bill Sanchez plus other guest artists. Reservations recommended. Terra our Yellow Lab will greet you. Tasting Fee $25.