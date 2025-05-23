|Location:
|The Potter's Vineyard and Clay Art Gallery
|Map:
|14725 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-504-3796
|Email:
|sandy@pottersvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://pottersvineyard.com/
|All Dates:
Wine Tasting and Local Art
Hand-Crafted, Small Production, Estate Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sangiovese, Super Tuscan, and Chardonnay. New Sauvignon Blanc release in May from the Rouge Valley. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our Boutique Vineyard nestled in the Laurelwood District of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by Winemaker/Owner Bill Sanchez plus other guest artists. Reservations recommended. Terra our Yellow Lab will greet you. Tasting Fee $25. *Closed to the public May 17th and 18th for Wine Club Pickup Party and closed Friday May 30th.
Fee: $25 tasting fee
Join us at the Vineyard for wine tasting and local art. Open Friday-Sunday 11 am to 5 pm.*