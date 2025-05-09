 Calendar Home
Location:The Potter's Vineyard and Clay Art Gallery
Map:14725 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-504-3796
Email:sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Website:https://pottersvineyard.com/
All Dates:May 2, 2025
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2025
May 9, 2025
May 10, 2025
May 11, 2025
May 16, 2025
May 23, 2025
May 24, 2025
May 25, 2025
May 31, 2025

Wine Tasting and Local Art

Hand-Crafted, Small Production, Estate Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sangiovese, Super Tuscan, and Chardonnay. New Sauvignon Blanc release in May from the Rouge Valley. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our Boutique Vineyard nestled in the Laurelwood District of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by Winemaker/Owner Bill Sanchez plus other guest artists. Reservations recommended. Terra our Yellow Lab will greet you. Tasting Fee $25. *Closed to the public May 17th and 18th for Wine Club Pickup Party and closed Friday May 30th.

 

Fee: $25 tasting fee

