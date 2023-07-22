Wine Release Party & Vineyard Tasting

Red Electric, an independent winery that crafts pinot noir and chardonnay wines with estate grapes exclusively from Armstrong Vineyard in the esteemed Ribbon Ridge AVA, will host a vineyard tasting event with stunning views of the Willamette Valley to celebrate three new wine releases from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Armstrong Vineyard is located at 16800 Lewis Rogers Lane in Newberg, Oregon.



The event will offer a tasting of the new wine releases for $20, refundable with the purchase of 3+ bottles. Cheese and charcuterie will be available as a complimentary offering for all guests. This is an exciting chance to taste wine in the vineyard where the grapes were grown.



Newly-released wines being poured at the event will include:

2021 Red Electric Chardonnay Evening Primrose

2021 Red Electric Pinot Noir

2021 Red Electric TGV



Additionally, Red Electric will pour “verticals” of older vintages to showcase the evolution of their wines over the years. They plan to pour:

2018 & 2019 Red Electric Chardonnay Evening Primrose

2018 Red Electric Pinot Noir Interurban

2018 Red Electric Pinot Noir Pulse

2018 & 2019 Red Electric Pinot Noir TGV

