 Calendar Home
Location:Evergreen Reception Hall
Map:610 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 206-304-0815
Email:info@mac40kids.org
Website:https://mac40kids.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2026WineDinnerAuction/tabid/1541244/Default.aspx
All Dates:Feb 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wine Pairing Dinner & Auction

The McMinnville Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports students in McMinnville School District is hosting our annual Wine Pairing Dinner and Auction on February 7, 2026, 6:00 -9:00 pm at the Evergreen Reception Hall (610 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way) at the Evergreen Aviation Campus in McMinnville. This fun evening will include a four course dinner paired with wines and a live and silent auction. Guests at the Event will also have the opportunity to purchase Giving Hearts for special projects that support educational needs for teachers and students. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund Science Experiences for Students, the Artist in Residence Program, Battle of the Books program and Teacher Mini-Grants for McMinnville Schools.
Tickets may be purchased and more information provided at this link:
https://mac40kids.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2026WineDinnerAuction/tabid/1541244/Default.aspx
For questions, please call Margie Viall at 206-304-0815 or email info@mac40kids.org

 

Fee: $150

Wine Pairing Dinner and Auction to support programs and services for students of McMinnville Schools

Evergreen Reception Hall
Evergreen Reception Hall 97128 610 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable