Wine Pairing Dinner & Auction

The McMinnville Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports students in McMinnville School District is hosting our annual Wine Pairing Dinner and Auction on February 7, 2026, 6:00 -9:00 pm at the Evergreen Reception Hall (610 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way) at the Evergreen Aviation Campus in McMinnville. This fun evening will include a four course dinner paired with wines and a live and silent auction. Guests at the Event will also have the opportunity to purchase Giving Hearts for special projects that support educational needs for teachers and students. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund Science Experiences for Students, the Artist in Residence Program, Battle of the Books program and Teacher Mini-Grants for McMinnville Schools.

Tickets may be purchased and more information provided at this link:

https://mac40kids.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2026WineDinnerAuction/tabid/1541244/Default.aspx

For questions, please call Margie Viall at 206-304-0815 or email info@mac40kids.org

Fee: $150