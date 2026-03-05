|Location:
|Portland Spirit
|Map:
|1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
|Phone:
|(503) 224-3900
|Email:
|mandy@portlandspirit.com
|Website:
|https://www.portlandspirit.com/cruise/wine-on-water/
|All Dates:
Wine on Water
Join us on the Portland Spirit to taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board with us to showcase our latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup.
Save $5 per ticket with coupon code "Yamhill" at portlandspirit.com/wine or call 503-224-3900. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup. Food will be available for purchase.
Fee: $66
Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit!