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Location:Portland Spirit
Map:1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: (503) 224-3900
Email:mandy@portlandspirit.com
Website:https://www.portlandspirit.com/cruise/wine-on-water/
All Dates:May 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine on Water

Join us on the Portland Spirit to taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board with us to showcase our latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup.

Save $5 per ticket with coupon code "Yamhill" at portlandspirit.com/wine or call 503-224-3900. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup. Food will be available for purchase.

 

Fee: $66

Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit!

Portland Spirit
Portland Spirit 97204 1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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