Wine on Water

Join us on the Portland Spirit to taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board with us to showcase our latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup.



Save $5 per ticket with coupon code "Yamhill" at portlandspirit.com/wine or call 503-224-3900. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup. Food will be available for purchase.

Fee: $66