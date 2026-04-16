Wine on Water

Thursday, April 16 & May 7, 2026

Boarding: 5:30 pm

Cruising: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm



Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board to showcase their latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting glass.



April 16th Featured Wineries:

Abundancia Vineyards

Archetype12 Wines

Balsall Creek

Compris Vineyard

Cristom Vineyards

Del Rio Vineyards

Domaine Lumineux

Duck Pond Cellars

Elk Cove Vineyards

Erath Winery

Kristin Hill Winery

Terra Vina Wines

Van Duzer Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards



May 7th Featured Wineries:

Abbey Road Farm

Amaterra Wines

Appassionata Estate

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Chehalem Estate Tasting Room

Hip Chicks do Wine

Jachter Family Wines

Marr Cellars

Patton Valley Wines

REX HILL

Stoller Family Estate

Tumwater Vineyard

Vintyr Wine

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Fee: $66