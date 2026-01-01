|Location:
|Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Dock
|Map:
|1010 SW Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97204
|Phone:
|5032243900
|Email:
|mandy@portlandspirit.com
|Website:
|https://www.portlandspirit.com/cruise/wine-on-water/
|All Dates:
Wine on Water
Thursday, April 16 & May 7, 2026
Boarding: 5:30 pm
Cruising: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board to showcase their latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting glass.
April 16th Featured Wineries:
Abundancia Vineyards
Archetype12 Wines
Balsall Creek
Compris Vineyard
Cristom Vineyards
Del Rio Vineyards
Domaine Lumineux
Duck Pond Cellars
Elk Cove Vineyards
Erath Winery
Kristin Hill Winery
Terra Vina Wines
Van Duzer Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards
May 7th Featured Wineries:
Abbey Road Farm
Amaterra Wines
Appassionata Estate
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Chehalem Estate Tasting Room
Hip Chicks do Wine
Jachter Family Wines
Marr Cellars
Patton Valley Wines
REX HILL
Stoller Family Estate
Tumwater Vineyard
Vintyr Wine
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Fee: $66
Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit!