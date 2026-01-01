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Location:Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Dock
Map:1010 SW Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: 5032243900
Email:mandy@portlandspirit.com
Website:https://www.portlandspirit.com/cruise/wine-on-water/
All Dates:Apr 16, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
May 7, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine on Water

Thursday, April 16 & May 7, 2026
Boarding: 5:30 pm
Cruising: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board to showcase their latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting glass.

April 16th Featured Wineries:
Abundancia Vineyards
Archetype12 Wines
Balsall Creek
Compris Vineyard
Cristom Vineyards
Del Rio Vineyards
Domaine Lumineux
Duck Pond Cellars
Elk Cove Vineyards
Erath Winery
Kristin Hill Winery
Terra Vina Wines
Van Duzer Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 7th Featured Wineries:
Abbey Road Farm
Amaterra Wines
Appassionata Estate
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Chehalem Estate Tasting Room
Hip Chicks do Wine
Jachter Family Wines
Marr Cellars
Patton Valley Wines
REX HILL
Stoller Family Estate
Tumwater Vineyard
Vintyr Wine
Yamhill Valley Vineyards

 

Fee: $66

Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit!

Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Dock
Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Dock 97204 1010 SW Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97204
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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