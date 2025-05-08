|Location:
|Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Dock
|1010 SW Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97204
|503-224-3900
|reservations@portlandspirit.com
|https://www.portlandspirit.com/cruise/wine-on-water
Wine on Water
Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board to showcase their latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup.
The 2025 wineries participating are:
Thursday, March 13th:
Abbey Road Farm
AMATERRA
Archetype12 Wines
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Cristom Vineyards
Del Rio Vineyard Estate
Dobbes Family Winery & Wine by Joe
Domaine Lumineux
Erath
Evesham Wood & Haden Fig
Hip Chicks do Wine
Longplay Wine
VanDuzer Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Thursday, April 17th:
AMATERRA
Bledsoe | McDaniels Winery
Brooks Wine
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Chehalem
Chris James Cellars
Compris Vineyard
Domaine Divio
Illahe Vineyards
Jachter Family Wines
REX HILL
Stoller Family Estate
Terra Vina Wines
Torii Mor Winery
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Thursday, May 8th:
Abbey Road Farm
Appassionata Estate
Archetype12 Wines
Benedetto Vineyards
Bledsoe | McDaniels Winery
Cristom Vineyards
Del Rio Vineyard Estate
Dobbes Family Winery & Wine by Joe
Domaine Lumineux
Kristin Hill Winery
Patton Valley Wines
Tekstura
Terra Vina Wines
VinTyr Wine
Willamette Valley Vineyards
A number of winemakers and owners will be present to personally pour tastings and engage with guests, including Jason Raymond Werner of Archetype12 Wines, David Rasmussen of Kristin Hill Winery, Justina Bice of Patton Valley Wines and Laurie Lewis of Hip Chicks do Wine.
Event Details & Ticket Information
Tickets include a two-hour cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup. Food and other beverages from the bar will be available for purchase. Tickets are $64 per person and available to those who are 21+ years old. The group rate for 10 or more people is $59 per person.
Boarding: 5:30 PM
Cruise Duration: 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Location: Salmon Springs Dock at 1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204.
Tickets: Available online at portlandspirit.com/wine or by calling 503-224-3900.
Fee: $64
