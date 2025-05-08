Wine on Water

Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise aboard the Portland Spirit! More than a dozen local wineries will be on board to showcase their latest vintages. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup.





The 2025 wineries participating are:



Thursday, March 13th:

Abbey Road Farm

AMATERRA

Archetype12 Wines

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Cristom Vineyards

Del Rio Vineyard Estate

Dobbes Family Winery & Wine by Joe

Domaine Lumineux

Erath

Evesham Wood & Haden Fig

Hip Chicks do Wine

Longplay Wine

VanDuzer Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards





Thursday, April 17th:

AMATERRA

Bledsoe | McDaniels Winery

Brooks Wine

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Chehalem

Chris James Cellars

Compris Vineyard

Domaine Divio

Illahe Vineyards

Jachter Family Wines

REX HILL

Stoller Family Estate

Terra Vina Wines

Torii Mor Winery

Yamhill Valley Vineyards





Thursday, May 8th:

Abbey Road Farm

Appassionata Estate

Archetype12 Wines

Benedetto Vineyards

Bledsoe | McDaniels Winery

Cristom Vineyards

Del Rio Vineyard Estate

Dobbes Family Winery & Wine by Joe

Domaine Lumineux

Kristin Hill Winery

Patton Valley Wines

Tekstura

Terra Vina Wines

VinTyr Wine

Willamette Valley Vineyards



A number of winemakers and owners will be present to personally pour tastings and engage with guests, including Jason Raymond Werner of Archetype12 Wines, David Rasmussen of Kristin Hill Winery, Justina Bice of Patton Valley Wines and Laurie Lewis of Hip Chicks do Wine.



Event Details & Ticket Information

Tickets include a two-hour cruise, 14 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup. Food and other beverages from the bar will be available for purchase. Tickets are $64 per person and available to those who are 21+ years old. The group rate for 10 or more people is $59 per person.



Boarding: 5:30 PM

Cruise Duration: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Salmon Springs Dock at 1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204.

Tickets: Available online at portlandspirit.com/wine or by calling 503-224-3900.

Fee: $64