Location:Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Dock
Map:1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: 503-224-3900
Email:info@portlandspirit.com
Website:http://https://portlandspirit.com/wine
All Dates:Mar 21, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 11, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine on Water

A dozen local wineries will be aboard the Portland Spirit to showcase their latest vintages for "Wine on Water" happening on Thursday, March 21st and Thursday, April 11th. Boarding begins at 5:30 pm. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 12 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup. Food pairings and other beverages from the bar are available for purchase.

 

Fee: $64

Taste your way through Oregon on this sunset wine tasting cruise!

