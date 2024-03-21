Wine on Water

A dozen local wineries will be aboard the Portland Spirit to showcase their latest vintages for "Wine on Water" happening on Thursday, March 21st and Thursday, April 11th. Boarding begins at 5:30 pm. Tickets include a two-hour sunset cruise, 12 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting cup. Food pairings and other beverages from the bar are available for purchase.

Fee: $64