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Location:Pal's - Hayden Island
Map:515 NE Tomahawk Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217
Website:https://www.palswithus.com/wotd
All Dates:May 19, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Limited Addition Wines
May 26, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Buona Notte Wines
Jun 2, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Johan Vineyards
Jun 9, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Human Cellars
Jun 16, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Ricochet Wines
Jun 23, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monument Wines
Jun 30, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Teutonic Wines
Jul 7, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Suzor Wines
Jul 14, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Mendivia Wines
Jul 21, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Vincent Wines
Jul 28, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Division Winemaking Company
Aug 11, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm High Five Imports Wine Company
Aug 18, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Redolent Wines

Wine on the Deck at Pal's

Each week this summer, Pal's welcomes a different winery or importer to pour and talk through their bottles. The wines are paired with a simple, seasonal menu from the Pal's kitchen and a relaxed seat on the deck overlooking the marina.

You’ll be seated on the covered patio overlooking the sailboats at Tomahawk Bay Marina, enjoying a light four-course midday meal from Pal’s designed to complement the wines without slowing you down. It’s a pretty ideal way to spend an afternoon with a winery worth knowing.

Afterward, settle in by the fire pits with an Adirondack chair, good music, and just enough waterfront denial to pretend you do not have to go to work tomorrow.

 

Fee: $65

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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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