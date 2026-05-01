|Location:
|Pal's - Hayden Island
|Map:
|515 NE Tomahawk Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217
|Website:
|https://www.palswithus.com/wotd
|All Dates:
Wine on the Deck at Pal's
Each week this summer, Pal's welcomes a different winery or importer to pour and talk through their bottles. The wines are paired with a simple, seasonal menu from the Pal's kitchen and a relaxed seat on the deck overlooking the marina.
You’ll be seated on the covered patio overlooking the sailboats at Tomahawk Bay Marina, enjoying a light four-course midday meal from Pal’s designed to complement the wines without slowing you down. It’s a pretty ideal way to spend an afternoon with a winery worth knowing.
Afterward, settle in by the fire pits with an Adirondack chair, good music, and just enough waterfront denial to pretend you do not have to go to work tomorrow.
Fee: $65
A summer series filled with great wine and easy evenings by the water.