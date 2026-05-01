Location: Pal's - Hayden Island Map: 515 NE Tomahawk Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217 Website: https://www.palswithus.com/wotd All Dates: May 19, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Limited Addition Wines

May 26, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Buona Notte Wines

Jun 2, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Johan Vineyards

Jun 9, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Human Cellars

Jun 16, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Ricochet Wines

Jun 23, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monument Wines

Jun 30, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Teutonic Wines

Jul 7, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Suzor Wines

Jul 14, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Mendivia Wines

Jul 21, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Vincent Wines

Jul 28, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Division Winemaking Company

Aug 11, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm High Five Imports Wine Company

Aug 18, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Redolent Wines



Wine on the Deck at Pal's

Each week this summer, Pal's welcomes a different winery or importer to pour and talk through their bottles. The wines are paired with a simple, seasonal menu from the Pal's kitchen and a relaxed seat on the deck overlooking the marina.



You’ll be seated on the covered patio overlooking the sailboats at Tomahawk Bay Marina, enjoying a light four-course midday meal from Pal’s designed to complement the wines without slowing you down. It’s a pretty ideal way to spend an afternoon with a winery worth knowing.



Afterward, settle in by the fire pits with an Adirondack chair, good music, and just enough waterfront denial to pretend you do not have to go to work tomorrow.

Fee: $65