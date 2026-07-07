|Location:
|The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse
|Map:
|13300 US-20, Sisters, OR 97759
|Phone:
|541-638-7001
|Email:
|sales@thesuttlelodge.com
|Website:
|https://thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Wine on the Deck
Join us every Tuesday (July through August) this summer for wine made in the will be pouring all Pacific Northwest, poured by some of our best local winemakers, and paired with seasonal small plates from our Skip Kitchen. Gratuity included in ticket price. Your table will be reserved for 1 hour 30 minutes. Cancellation Policy: Reservations can be changed or canceled up to 24 hours before your reservation time without penalty. No shows and late cancels will be charged a $20 per person fee. By purchasing this ticket, you confirm that all members of your party will be at least 21 years of age on the date of the event.
Fee: $75 per person
Join us every Tuesday this summer for wine made in the Pacific Northwest, poured by some of our best