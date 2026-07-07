Location: The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse Map: 13300 US-20, Sisters, OR 97759 Phone: 541-638-7001 Email: sales@thesuttlelodge.com Website: https://thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/ All Dates: Jul 7, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Every Tuesday Starting July 7th through 1st week in September

Jul 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 21, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 4, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Wine on the Deck

Join us every Tuesday (July through August) this summer for wine made in the will be pouring all Pacific Northwest, poured by some of our best local winemakers, and paired with seasonal small plates from our Skip Kitchen. Gratuity included in ticket price. Your table will be reserved for 1 hour 30 minutes. Cancellation Policy: Reservations can be changed or canceled up to 24 hours before your reservation time without penalty. No shows and late cancels will be charged a $20 per person fee. By purchasing this ticket, you confirm that all members of your party will be at least 21 years of age on the date of the event.

Fee: $75 per person