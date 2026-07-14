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Location:The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse
Map:13300 US-20, Sisters, OR 97759
Phone: 541-638-7001
Email:sales@thesuttlelodge.com
Website:https://thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/
All Dates:Jul 7, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Every Tuesday Starting July 7th through 1st week in September
Jul 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 21, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 4, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine on the Deck

Join us every Tuesday (July through August) this summer for wine made in the will be pouring all Pacific Northwest, poured by some of our best local winemakers, and paired with seasonal small plates from our Skip Kitchen. Gratuity included in ticket price. Your table will be reserved for 1 hour 30 minutes. Cancellation Policy: Reservations can be changed or canceled up to 24 hours before your reservation time without penalty. No shows and late cancels will be charged a $20 per person fee. By purchasing this ticket, you confirm that all members of your party will be at least 21 years of age on the date of the event.

 

Fee: $75 per person

Join us every Tuesday this summer for wine made in the Pacific Northwest, poured by some of our best

The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse
The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse 13300 13300 US-20, Sisters, OR 97759
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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