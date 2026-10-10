Wine-O: Sip. Search. Win.

Part bingo. Part scavenger hunt. Entirely more fun with a glass of wine. 🍷 Grab your WINE-O card when you arrive, then sip, search and see where the evening takes you. Complete the challenges, score a WINE-O and you just might win something along the way.



Seating is on a first come basis for Happy Hour. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!