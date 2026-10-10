|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/624243/happy-hour-wine-o-sip-search-win
|All Dates:
Wine-O: Sip. Search. Win.
Part bingo. Part scavenger hunt. Entirely more fun with a glass of wine. 🍷 Grab your WINE-O card when you arrive, then sip, search and see where the evening takes you. Complete the challenges, score a WINE-O and you just might win something along the way.
Seating is on a first come basis for Happy Hour. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Come sip wine and play Wine-O!