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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/624243/happy-hour-wine-o-sip-search-win
All Dates:Oct 23, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Wine-O: Sip. Search. Win.

Part bingo. Part scavenger hunt. Entirely more fun with a glass of wine. 🍷 Grab your WINE-O card when you arrive, then sip, search and see where the evening takes you. Complete the challenges, score a WINE-O and you just might win something along the way.

Seating is on a first come basis for Happy Hour. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!

Come sip wine and play Wine-O!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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