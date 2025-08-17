Wine, Music & Food at Sealionne

Join us at Sealionne on Sunday, August 17 from 4pm - 7:30pm for an evening of wine, food and music. Kopitos will have food for purchase in their food truck. Live music provided by Casey Parnell - caseyparnellmusic.com. 20% of all Sealionne wine purchases will be donated to UNIDOS.

Sealionne is located at 19500 NE Ribbon Ridge Road in Newberg. We look forward to seeing you there.