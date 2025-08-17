|Location:
|Sealionne
|Map:
|19500 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-716-7515
|Email:
|dan@privevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://sealionne.com
|All Dates:
Wine, Music & Food at Sealionne
Join us at Sealionne on Sunday, August 17 from 4pm - 7:30pm for an evening of wine, food and music. Kopitos will have food for purchase in their food truck. Live music provided by Casey Parnell - caseyparnellmusic.com. 20% of all Sealionne wine purchases will be donated to UNIDOS.
Sealionne is located at 19500 NE Ribbon Ridge Road in Newberg. We look forward to seeing you there.
