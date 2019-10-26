|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-lovers-trick-or-treat.html
|All Dates:
Wine Lovers Trick or Treat
All Wine Lovers Welcome. 21+ Event
Come in this weekend and have an amazing Chocolate Pairing with some wonderful wines!
Fee: $10.00
