Wine Industry Open House & Bottle Share

We look forward to hosting our wine industry colleagues in the tasting room, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm.



This is always a great chance for us to reconnect with our fellow hospitality, wine production, and vineyard friends.



Tastings are complimentary, food will be served, and industry guests will receive 30% savings on wine purchases.



Bring a bottle of your wine to share... But please leave your dog at home!