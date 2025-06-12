 Calendar Home
Location:Eminent Domaine Tasting Room
Map:20875 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871180
Email:phil@eminentdomaine.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/eminentdomaine/event/546419/industry-open-house-june-2025
All Dates:Jun 12, 2025 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Wine Industry Open House & Bottle Share

We look forward to hosting our wine industry colleagues in the tasting room, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm.

This is always a great chance for us to reconnect with our fellow hospitality, wine production, and vineyard friends.

Tastings are complimentary, food will be served, and industry guests will receive 30% savings on wine purchases.

Bring a bottle of your wine to share... But please leave your dog at home!

Open House for Willamette Valley Industry friends and colleagues.

