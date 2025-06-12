|Location:
|Eminent Domaine Tasting Room
|Map:
|20875 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036871180
|Email:
|phil@eminentdomaine.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/eminentdomaine/event/546419/industry-open-house-june-2025
|All Dates:
Wine Industry Open House & Bottle Share
We look forward to hosting our wine industry colleagues in the tasting room, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm.
This is always a great chance for us to reconnect with our fellow hospitality, wine production, and vineyard friends.
Tastings are complimentary, food will be served, and industry guests will receive 30% savings on wine purchases.
Bring a bottle of your wine to share... But please leave your dog at home!
Open House for Willamette Valley Industry friends and colleagues.