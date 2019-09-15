 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:kim@oakknollwinery.com
All Dates:Sep 15, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wine Glass Painting Class

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! We'll provide all the supplies and our collection of finished glasses for inspiration! We'll show you the tips and tricks to painting glass and guide you through this very personalized, functional work of art! Come enjoy a couple hours of glass art, food, wine, and fun!

Must be 21 years of age or older.
Food and drink may be purchased at the event. (No Outside Food or Beverage)

 

Fee: $30

