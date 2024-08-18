|Location:
|Phelps Creek Tasting Room
|Map:
|301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|5413862607
|Email:
|hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/
|All Dates:
Wine, Eats, and Live Music from Sage Christie
Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from Sage Christie.
A classical indie-folk singer-songwriter, Sage Christie brings clear vocals and captivating storytelling to their performances.
New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.
Join us in Hood River for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, the music.