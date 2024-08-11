Wine, Eats, and Live Music from Brenna Larsen

Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from Brenna Larsen.



Brenna Larsen, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer has been a live performer since age 14. Blending jazz, folk, and "rich tapestry of influences," Brenna's renowned storytelling and guitar skills have made her a staple in the Portland music scene.



New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.