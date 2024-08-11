|Location:
|Phelps Creek Tasting Room
|Map:
|301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|5413862607
|Email:
|hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/
|All Dates:
Wine, Eats, and Live Music from Brenna Larsen
Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from Brenna Larsen.
Brenna Larsen, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer has been a live performer since age 14. Blending jazz, folk, and "rich tapestry of influences," Brenna's renowned storytelling and guitar skills have made her a staple in the Portland music scene.
New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.
Join us in Hood River for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, the music.