 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Wine-Wednesday-March
All Dates:Mar 19, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Down Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday – Join us on March 19, 2025, from 5–8 PM at Oak Knoll Winery for a cozy evening featuring Irish Stew and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice. Tickets are $20 per person (21+ only), with club members receiving a discounted rate of $15 per person (up to 4 tickets). No walk-ins—tickets must be purchased in advance.

 

Fee: $20.00

Wine Down Wednesday – Enjoy Irish Stew & a glass of wine! Open late until 8 PM.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

