|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Wine-Wednesday-March
|All Dates:
Wine Down Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday – Join us on March 19, 2025, from 5–8 PM at Oak Knoll Winery for a cozy evening featuring Irish Stew and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice. Tickets are $20 per person (21+ only), with club members receiving a discounted rate of $15 per person (up to 4 tickets). No walk-ins—tickets must be purchased in advance.
Fee: $20.00
Wine Down Wednesday – Enjoy Irish Stew & a glass of wine! Open late until 8 PM.