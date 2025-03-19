Wine Down Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday – Join us on March 19, 2025, from 5–8 PM at Oak Knoll Winery for a cozy evening featuring Irish Stew and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice. Tickets are $20 per person (21+ only), with club members receiving a discounted rate of $15 per person (up to 4 tickets). No walk-ins—tickets must be purchased in advance.

