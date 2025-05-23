|Location:
|Left Coast Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|503-831-4916
|Email:
|hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
|Website:
|https://leftcoastwine.com/events/2024/5/24/weekly-wine-down-insert-artist-name-438h3
|All Dates:
Wine Down Friday Night Music Series
Join us to kick off our Wine Down Friday Night Music Series with live music in the oak savanna on Friday Nights throughout the summer. Music will be performed from 5-7:30pm. Wine by the glass, bottles, pizza and charcuterie will be available for purchase in the Tasting Room.
Our Wine Down Music Series will feature live music every Friday night from May 23rd - August 29th
