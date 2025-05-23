 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate Tasting Room
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:https://leftcoastwine.com/events/2024/5/24/weekly-wine-down-insert-artist-name-438h3
All Dates:May 23, 2025 - Aug 29, 2025 Live Music under the Oaks! Friday nights 5-7:30pm

Wine Down Friday Night Music Series

Join us to kick off our Wine Down Friday Night Music Series with live music in the oak savanna on Friday Nights throughout the summer. Music will be performed from 5-7:30pm. Wine by the glass, bottles, pizza and charcuterie will be available for purchase in the Tasting Room.

Our Wine Down Music Series will feature live music every Friday night from May 23rd - August 29th

Join us to kick off our Wine Down Friday Night Music Series with live music in the oak savanna!

