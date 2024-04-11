 Calendar Home
Location:Normandie
Map:1005 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
Phone: 5035387625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/461466/sip-trip-to-italy-lombardy
All Dates:Apr 11, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wine Dinner with ROCO at Normandie | Portland

Normandie combines modern French inspiration with the bounties of the Pacific Coast. The seasonal menu focusing on small plates with big flavor will be released soon.

Your evening will include a bespoke, seasonal menu with a selection of premier ROCO wines including Méthode Champenoise Sparkling, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

About Normandie:

It all started when Chef Heather, Judson and Amanda were working together at another beloved Portland restaurant. They bonded over their love of Pacific Northwest ingredients and soon had a vision to create a fun neighborhood bistro. In the Fall of 2018 their dream came to life when they opened Normandie.

We're delighted to collaborate with Normandie to bring you this unforgettable culinary experience.

Ticket price includes all food, wine, and gratuity.

$175 per person
$150 per ROCO Winery Club Member

Club Members, please purchase tickets with the email associated with your membership or give us a call at 503-538-7625.

 

Fee: $175

Enjoy a multi-course wine dinner with ROCO's Assistant Winemaker, Jarod Sleet at Normandie.

