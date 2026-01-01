 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events
All Dates:Jan 17, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Valentine’s Day Wine Dinner with Guest Chef Shannon Feltus Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 5–8 PM

Members: $165 | Non-Members: $195 Plus a 20% service charge

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an intimate, farm-to-table dining experience. Enjoy a six-course rustic tasting menu with expertly paired wines, curated and prepared by Chef Shannon Feltus. Chef Shannon is a culinary horticulturist with a deep passion for seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Trained by her Gram and inspired by her travels from Paris to Tokyo, she crafts dishes that range from crisp and light to rich, full-bodied comfort food. Working closely with local farmers—friends she’s proud to call collaborators—Shannon presents familiar ingredients in exciting, unexpected ways.

Please note: The menu is set, but if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions, let us know and we will accommodate the best we can. This seasonal menu is subject to change and will be finalized and communicated 2 weeks prior to the event.

 

Six-course wine dinner featuring seasonal dishes crafted by Guest Chef Shannon Feltus.

