Wine Dinner: The Bay House & Iterum Wines

There’s a lot to be said for returning to our roots. Joe Dobbes, and Steve Wilson, along with their spouses Patricia and Maureen, have a long history with wine and hospitality.



They share an equal passion for exceptional offerings. After 40 years respectively, they refined their businesses. A new vision that required downsizing and a relocation. These changes allowed Joe to create Iterum (Latin for again, afresh, once more) with a portfolio that includes Estate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Méthode Traditionnelle Sparkling Wine.



Steve and Maureen relocated The Bay House from the Oregon coast to a quaint community in a unique historical church in Dayton, Oregon. Both Iterum and The Bay House are now 20 miles from each other. We are excited to bring to you Iterum’s exceptional collection of 6 wines paired with The Bay House



5-course tasting menu. Winemaker, Joe Dobbes will present Iterum’s wines alongside Executive Chef, Nathan Bates who will describe his creations as we move through an evening to include stories of Old Friends with a new vision.

Fee: $250 including gratuity