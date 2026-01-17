 Calendar Home
Location:The Bay House
Map:301 Main St,, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: (541) 996-3222
Email:maureen@thebayhouse.org
Website:https://www.opentable.com/r/the-bay-house-dayton?corrid=59c8d2d7-1d06-46c6-86f3-90279f91928f&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjowLCJwIjowLCJzIjoxLCJuIjowfQ&p=2&sd=2026-01-17T20%3A30%3A00
All Dates:Mar 7, 2026 5:30 pm

Wine Dinner: The Bay House & Iterum Wines

There’s a lot to be said for returning to our roots. Joe Dobbes, and Steve Wilson, along with their spouses Patricia and Maureen, have a long history with wine and hospitality.

They share an equal passion for exceptional offerings. After 40 years respectively, they refined their businesses. A new vision that required downsizing and a relocation. These changes allowed Joe to create Iterum (Latin for again, afresh, once more) with a portfolio that includes Estate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Méthode Traditionnelle Sparkling Wine.

Steve and Maureen relocated The Bay House from the Oregon coast to a quaint community in a unique historical church in Dayton, Oregon. Both Iterum and The Bay House are now 20 miles from each other. We are excited to bring to you Iterum’s exceptional collection of 6 wines paired with The Bay House

5-course tasting menu. Winemaker, Joe Dobbes will present Iterum’s wines alongside Executive Chef, Nathan Bates who will describe his creations as we move through an evening to include stories of Old Friends with a new vision.

 

Fee: $250 including gratuity

Joe Dobbes of Iterum Wine and the Bay House are hosting a winemaker's dinner in Dayton, Oregon.

The Bay House
The Bay House 97114 301 Main St,, Dayton, OR 97114
March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable