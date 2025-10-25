Wine Country Comedy Night

Shain's been featured on Don’t Tell Comedy and can be heard regularly on Sirius XM anytime you get a rental car. You’ve probably seen him in projects for NBA 2K, Nike, Google, Lowes, and Navy Federal Credit Union, if not, he still got paid pretty well for all of them. He was also a long-time co-host of NBA pre/post-game shows for the Portland Trail Blazers on NBC Sports and currently is trying to break 80 on the golf course.