 Calendar Home
Location:The Winery at Manzanita
Map:253 Laneda, Manzanita, OR 97130
Phone: 5038032899
Email:info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/event/508458/the-winery-at-manzanita-wine-club-pickup-party-holiday-party
All Dates:Dec 14, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Club Pickup & Holiday Party

Join us in Manzanita on December 14th from 6-8pm for our wine club pickup and holiday party! All are welcome for light bites, entertainment and holiday fun! RSVPs are encouraged, free to attend.

Join us in Manzanita on December 14th from 6-8pm for our wine club pickup and holiday party! All are

The Winery at Manzanita
The Winery at Manzanita 97130 253 Laneda, Manzanita, OR 97130
December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable