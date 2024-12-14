|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita
|Map:
|253 Laneda, Manzanita, OR 97130
|Phone:
|5038032899
|Email:
|info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/event/508458/the-winery-at-manzanita-wine-club-pickup-party-holiday-party
|All Dates:
Wine Club Pickup & Holiday Party
Join us in Manzanita on December 14th from 6-8pm for our wine club pickup and holiday party! All are welcome for light bites, entertainment and holiday fun! RSVPs are encouraged, free to attend.
Join us in Manzanita on December 14th from 6-8pm for our wine club pickup and holiday party! All are