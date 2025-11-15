 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Willamette
Map:OR HWY 99W, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 9715454200
Email:info@domainewillamette.com
Website:http://domainewillamette.com
All Dates:Nov 15, 2025 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Club Holiday Market

Join us for an evening of festive cheer, fine wine, and great company at our Wine Club Holiday Market. Whether you're a long-time member, new to our club or looking to join, we invite you to enjoy some holiday shopping while sipping some of this months club wines. During this event, we will be hosting a number of local artisans for you to peruse, offering a wine passport, and live music. Food will be available for purchase.

Want a sweet treat while you sip and shop? Add a pack of 3 assorted cookies for $10. These will be made in house by our amazing Line Cook, Catie. Perfectly, and intentionally crafted to pair with 3 of the wines you will be enjoying throughout the night.

Tickets are $30 ($15 for Members and Shareholders)
Included in the ticket price is full access to our holiday market, a wine passport, a $10 wine credit, and gratuity.

Some expected vendors include; Fern & Flow, Ezra Jean Designs, Babes Hat Company, Pure Light Botanical Beauty, Bearded Oregon, A Branch & Cord, Brooks Family Farms and more.

 

Fee: $30

