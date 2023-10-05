 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/wine-cheese-pairing-class-oct-5/
All Dates:Oct 5, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine & Cheese Pairing Class

Are you ready to learn how to pair wine and cheese? Join Chef Norma and April Abate for our wine and cheese class! You'll learn how to expertly pair Brooks wines with various kinds of cheese.

 

Fee: $85

