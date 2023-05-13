|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035801596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/406489
|All Dates:
Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie...OH MY!
Join us on May 13 from 2 - 4 pm for an instructional class on all the things you need to make a stellar charcuterie board. In partnership with Kristen Kidney, Owner & Cheesemonger for Good Company Cheese Bar & Bistro, you will taste two cheeses and two cured meats with several accoutrements alongside four Knudsen Vineyards wines. Take this class to wow your friends & family at upcoming summer parties by adding some pizazz to the table!
$60 per person retail price
$50 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price
Fee: $60