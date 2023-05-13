Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie...OH MY!

Join us on May 13 from 2 - 4 pm for an instructional class on all the things you need to make a stellar charcuterie board. In partnership with Kristen Kidney, Owner & Cheesemonger for Good Company Cheese Bar & Bistro, you will taste two cheeses and two cured meats with several accoutrements alongside four Knudsen Vineyards wines. Take this class to wow your friends & family at upcoming summer parties by adding some pizazz to the table!



$60 per person retail price

$50 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price

Fee: $60