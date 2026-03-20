|Location:
|Graf Hall, Linfield University
|Map:
|900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Email:
|wine@linfield.edu
|Website:
|https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
|All Dates:
Wine Business Executive Workshop
This second annual one-day intensive is designed to provide immediate, real-world application for working wine professionals. Attendees will develop successful strategies in wine sales & marketing, financial management & business operations. The agenda provides ample opportunity for open discussions and focused networking.
The program includes a light breakfast, lunch, and wine reception. Sessions will be led by accomplished wine industry professionals.
-Amanda Wittstrom Higgins, Owner, Full Cup Solutions
-Rebecca Oliver, General Manager, Domaine St. Laurent
-Joseph Orlando, ASA, Vice President of Valuation Services, Exit Strategies Group, Inc.
-Bill Sweat, former Proprietor and Winegrower, Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Registration required: https://linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
Registration deadline is March 20, 2026.
For more information contact: wine@linfield.edu
Fee: $350.00
Sharpen Your Business Acumen