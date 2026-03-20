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Location:Graf Hall, Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:wine@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
All Dates:Mar 24, 2026 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wine Business Executive Workshop

This second annual one-day intensive is designed to provide immediate, real-world application for working wine professionals. Attendees will develop successful strategies in wine sales & marketing, financial management & business operations. The agenda provides ample opportunity for open discussions and focused networking.

The program includes a light breakfast, lunch, and wine reception. Sessions will be led by accomplished wine industry professionals.

-Amanda Wittstrom Higgins, Owner, Full Cup Solutions
-Rebecca Oliver, General Manager, Domaine St. Laurent
-Joseph Orlando, ASA, Vice President of Valuation Services, Exit Strategies Group, Inc.
-Bill Sweat, former Proprietor and Winegrower, Winderlea Vineyard and Winery

Registration required: https://linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
Registration deadline is March 20, 2026.
For more information contact: wine@linfield.edu

 

Fee: $350.00

Sharpen Your Business Acumen

Graf Hall, Linfield University
Graf Hall, Linfield University 97128 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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