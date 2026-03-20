Wine Business Executive Workshop

This second annual one-day intensive is designed to provide immediate, real-world application for working wine professionals. Attendees will develop successful strategies in wine sales & marketing, financial management & business operations. The agenda provides ample opportunity for open discussions and focused networking.



The program includes a light breakfast, lunch, and wine reception. Sessions will be led by accomplished wine industry professionals.



-Amanda Wittstrom Higgins, Owner, Full Cup Solutions

-Rebecca Oliver, General Manager, Domaine St. Laurent

-Joseph Orlando, ASA, Vice President of Valuation Services, Exit Strategies Group, Inc.

-Bill Sweat, former Proprietor and Winegrower, Winderlea Vineyard and Winery



Registration required: https://linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html

Registration deadline is March 20, 2026.

For more information contact: wine@linfield.edu

Fee: $350.00