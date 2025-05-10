Wine Business Executive Workshop

Sharpen Your Business Acumen: The Wine Business Executive Workshop at Linfield University’s Center for Wine Education.



A One-Day Intensive for Wine Industry Professionals Navigating Today’s Business Challenges



The Center for Wine Education at Linfield University is proud to announce its inaugural Wine Business Executive Workshop, a one-day intensive designed for wine industry professionals looking to sharpen their business acumen as they navigate an increasingly complex marketplace. Hosted on the Linfield University campus on Saturday, May 10 from 8:30 AM to 5 PM.



The wine industry is facing one of its most challenging periods, with economic pressures from inflation, climate change, shifting consumer demographics, labor shortages, and increased scrutiny of alcohol consumption. To help wineries and wine businesses adapt and thrive, Linfield has assembled a lineup of industry leaders to provide actionable insights and strategic solutions.



A Day of Learning, Discussion, and Networking



Attendees will gain relevant expertise in wine marketing, sales, financial management, and business operations from wine industry professionals. The day’s agenda provides ample opportunity for open and intimate discussion on issues not adequately addressed in large conferences. This workshop provides a high-impact educational experience in a single day.



The program includes a light breakfast, lunch, and wine reception, along with expert-led sessions and breakouts covering key aspects of wine business.



Topics and speakers include:



Wine Sales & Marketing

• Amanda Wittstrom Higgins, Owner of Full Cup Solutions

• Rebecca Oliver, General Manager of Domaine St. Laurent

Wine Finance & General Operations

• Joseph Orlando, ASA, Vice President of Valuation Services, Exit Strategies Group, Inc

• Bill Sweat, Proprietor & Winegrower, Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

• Jason Nishikawa, Managing Partner of Irvine & Company



Don’t miss this opportunity to gain strategic insights, participate in meaningful discussions, and walk away with valuable tools to strengthen your business.

For more details and to register, visit: https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/workshop.html, or contact wine@linfield.edu.



About The Center for Wine Education at Linfield University



Located in the heart of Oregon wine country, The Center for Wine Education at Linfield University is dedicated to advancing wine education through degree programs, professional development, and industry partnerships. Linfield University is the only liberal arts university in the country offering undergraduate and graduate wine degree programs under the school of business.

Fee: $850