Location:Hawks View Winery
Map:20210 SW Conzelmann Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-625-1591
Email:dholtan@hawksviewwinery.com
Website:http://https://www.hawksviewwinery.com/product/Wine-Blending-Lab
All Dates:Jun 13, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Blending Workshop

Step into the boots of our Winemaker, Don Crank, for an evening of blending and education. The seminar will lead you through a guided tasting of the elements that comprise our Jack’s Pinot Noir. Attendees will be grouped into teams and each team will craft their own version of Jack’s Pinot Noir. Each team will present their best wine blend for a chance to win the best blend of the evening!

 

Fee: $75.00

Visit us at Hawks View Winery in Sherwood for an evening of wine blending.

