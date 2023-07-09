|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|240 SE 5th St., Dundee, OR 97115
|5035387905
|liz@dobbesfamilyestate.com
https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/407500/blending-class
Wine Blending Workshop
Want to learn what goes into blending wine? Join us and winemaker Derek and get an in depth look at the process and make you own blend and watch as we cork it onsite for you to take home that day!
Tickets are $75 per person
Fee: $75.00
