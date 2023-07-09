 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035387905
Email:liz@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/407500/blending-class?_ga=2.35902441.879105188.1682360772-867924315.1651275271&_gl=1*l3ezn3*_ga*ODY3OTI0MzE1LjE2NTEyNzUyNzE.*_ga_TMDR2ZBWCB*MTY4MjUyNzcwNi4xMTQuMS4xNjgyNTI3OTUzLjAuMC4w
All Dates:Jul 9, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Blending Workshop

Want to learn what goes into blending wine? Join us and winemaker Derek and get an in depth look at the process and make you own blend and watch as we cork it onsite for you to take home that day!

Tickets are $75 per person

 

Fee: $75.00

Learn the "In's and Out's" of Wine Blending

