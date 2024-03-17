 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/wine-blending-seminar-24
All Dates:Mar 17, 2024 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Wine Blending Seminar!

Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a winemaker? This experience will take you into the mindset of blending wines. Learn about the clones of Pinot Noir and their distinctive difference and then create your own blend through trial and error. After the blending class, stick around and enjoy some cheese and charcuterie plates while chatting with the owner Angela Summers, and winemaker Tony Rynders.


Time: 12:00pm-2:30pm

 

Fee: $75

Experience firsthand how to craft the perfect blend!

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
