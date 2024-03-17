Wine Blending Seminar!

Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a winemaker? This experience will take you into the mindset of blending wines. Learn about the clones of Pinot Noir and their distinctive difference and then create your own blend through trial and error. After the blending class, stick around and enjoy some cheese and charcuterie plates while chatting with the owner Angela Summers, and winemaker Tony Rynders.





Time: 12:00pm-2:30pm

Fee: $75