Wine Appreciation

Welcome to an exclusive Wine Appreciation class - your gateway to mastering the art of wine. Spanning ten delightful Thursday evenings, this course offers an adventure in every glass, featuring the opportunity to experience 100 wines for just $350. Throughout the class, students will explore grape varieties from regions as diverse as the rolling hills of Italy and the vibrant landscapes of California. They will learn about different wine types and styles, including red, white, rosé, and sparkling, and develop the sensory skills needed to distinguish and appreciate a wide range of wines. By the end, participants will have strengthened their sensory evaluation abilities and cultivated a connoisseur’s palate and nose.

Fee: $350