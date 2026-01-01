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Location:Chemeketa Yamhill Valley Campus
Map:Building 1, Room 105, 288 NE Norton Lane, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-584-7254
Email:winestudies@chemeketa.edu
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
All Dates:Apr 2, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Classes run Thursdays from April 2 to June 12, 2026.

Wine Appreciation

Welcome to an exclusive Wine Appreciation class - your gateway to mastering the art of wine. Spanning ten delightful Thursday evenings, this course offers an adventure in every glass, featuring the opportunity to experience 100 wines for just $350. Throughout the class, students will explore grape varieties from regions as diverse as the rolling hills of Italy and the vibrant landscapes of California. They will learn about different wine types and styles, including red, white, rosé, and sparkling, and develop the sensory skills needed to distinguish and appreciate a wide range of wines. By the end, participants will have strengthened their sensory evaluation abilities and cultivated a connoisseur’s palate and nose.

 

Fee: $350

Wine appreciation course

Chemeketa Yamhill Valley Campus
Chemeketa Yamhill Valley Campus 97128 Building 1, Room 105, 288 NE Norton Lane, McMinnville, OR 97128
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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