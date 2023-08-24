|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/wine-and-junk-food-pairing-class-apr-6/
|All Dates:
Wine and Junk Food Pairing Class
It's time to stop taking food and wine pairing so seriously with our wine and junk food pairing class! Join us to explore pairing wine with fast food favorites like french fries and chicken nuggets (cooked by Chef Norma) and pre-packaged classics like the Twinkie.
Fee: $85
It's time to stop taking food and wine pairing so seriously with our wine and junk food class!