Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/wine-and-junk-food-pairing-class-apr-6/
All Dates:Aug 24, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine and Junk Food Pairing Class

It's time to stop taking food and wine pairing so seriously with our wine and junk food pairing class! Join us to explore pairing wine with fast food favorites like french fries and chicken nuggets (cooked by Chef Norma) and pre-packaged classics like the Twinkie.

 

Fee: $85

Brooks Winery
