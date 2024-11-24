 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Nov 22, 2024 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 23, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 24, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Wine and Holiday Appetizers

Join us for Wine Tasting paired with Holiday inspired appetizers.

We’re pairing 4 of our wines perfect for your Holiday Dinners paired with 4 delectable appetizers for a $30 tasting fee. We’ll have recipes available for the appetizers and discounts on wine purchases. The full flight will include 5 wines plus our Holiday Sangria.

Our event is 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm-6pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday (please note that Sunday has limited seating due to our Wreath Workshop). We also encourage you to bring a donation of non-perishable food, socks and personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry and get a $5 credit on wine purchase.. Get advanced tickets online reservations are appreciated.

 

Fee: $30

Join us for Wine Tasting paired with Holiday inspired appetizers. We’re pairing 4 of our wines perfect for your Holiday Dinners paired with 4 delectable appetizers for a $30 tasting fee. We’ll have recipes available for the appetizers and discounts on wine purchases. The full flight will include 5 wines plus our Holiday Sangria.Our event is 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm-6pm Saturday and 12pm - ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable