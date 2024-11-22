Wine and Holiday Appetizers

Join us for Wine Tasting paired with Holiday inspired appetizers.



We’re pairing 4 of our wines perfect for your Holiday Dinners paired with 4 delectable appetizers for a $30 tasting fee. We’ll have recipes available for the appetizers and discounts on wine purchases. The full flight will include 5 wines plus our Holiday Sangria.



Our event is 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm-6pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday (please note that Sunday has limited seating due to our Wreath Workshop). We also encourage you to bring a donation of non-perishable food, socks and personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry and get a $5 credit on wine purchase.. Get advanced tickets online reservations are appreciated.

Fee: $30