 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Nov 4, 2023 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 5, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Wine and Holiday Appetizers

Join us for a Pre-Holiday Wine Tasting paired with Holiday inspired appetizers.

We’re pairing 4 of our wines perfect for your Holiday Dinners paired with 4 delectable appetizers for a $30 tasting fee. We’ll have recipes available for the appetizers and discounts on wine purchases. The full flight will include 5 wines plus our Holiday Sangria.

12pm-6pm Saturday and 2pm - 5pm Sunday. We also encourage you to bring a donation of non-perishable food, socks and personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry and get a $5 credit on wine purchase.. Get advanced tickets online reservations are required.

 

Fee: $30

Join us for a Pre-Holiday Wine Tasting paired with Holiday inspired appetizers. We’re pairing 4 of our wines perfect for your Holiday Dinners paired with 4 delectable appetizers for a $30 tasting fee. We’ll have recipes available for the appetizers and discounts on wine purchases. The full flight will include 5 wines plus our Holiday Sangria.12pm-6pm Saturday and 2pm - 5pm Sunday. We also ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable