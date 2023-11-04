|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|events@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Wine and Holiday Appetizers
Join us for a Pre-Holiday Wine Tasting paired with Holiday inspired appetizers.
We’re pairing 4 of our wines perfect for your Holiday Dinners paired with 4 delectable appetizers for a $30 tasting fee. We’ll have recipes available for the appetizers and discounts on wine purchases. The full flight will include 5 wines plus our Holiday Sangria.
12pm-6pm Saturday and 2pm - 5pm Sunday. We also encourage you to bring a donation of non-perishable food, socks and personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry and get a $5 credit on wine purchase.. Get advanced tickets online reservations are required.
Fee: $30