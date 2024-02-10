Wine and Chocolate Pairing

Each year we choose five to six of our estate-grown wines and Peggy's Handmade Chocolates creates custom-flavored chocolates to accentuate the unique profile of each. Come explore the ways wine and food interact with each other! This unique experience is included in our normal tasting fee of $12, waived with bottle purchase. Flavored chocolates are available for purchase as well.



A great way to spend a chilly mid-winter afternoon. Come alone or bring a friend. Either way you'll have a great time!

Fee: $12