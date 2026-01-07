Wine & Whiskey Weekend

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Trisaetum & Brixeur with our new, limited-time wine and whiskey flight. We’ll be pouring our wine cask-finished whiskey alongside the wine aged in the very same casks. Book a wine or spirits tasting in our patio or tasting room on 7/3 – 7/5 to enjoy this special flight, or any of our other wine & spirits offerings.