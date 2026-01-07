|Location:
|Trisaetum Winery
|Map:
|18401 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-9898
|Email:
|info@trisaetum.com
|Website:
|https://www.trisaetum.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
Wine & Whiskey Weekend
Celebrate the Fourth of July at Trisaetum & Brixeur with our new, limited-time wine and whiskey flight. We’ll be pouring our wine cask-finished whiskey alongside the wine aged in the very same casks. Book a wine or spirits tasting in our patio or tasting room on 7/3 – 7/5 to enjoy this special flight, or any of our other wine & spirits offerings.
Celebrate the 4th and enjoy the best of both wine and spirits in one flight all weekend long