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Location:Trisaetum Winery
Map:18401 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-9898
Email:info@trisaetum.com
Website:https://www.trisaetum.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Jul 3, 2026 - Jul 5, 2026

Wine & Whiskey Weekend

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Trisaetum & Brixeur with our new, limited-time wine and whiskey flight. We’ll be pouring our wine cask-finished whiskey alongside the wine aged in the very same casks. Book a wine or spirits tasting in our patio or tasting room on 7/3 – 7/5 to enjoy this special flight, or any of our other wine & spirits offerings.

Celebrate the 4th and enjoy the best of both wine and spirits in one flight all weekend long

Trisaetum Winery
Trisaetum Winery 18401 18401 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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