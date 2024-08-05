Wine & Watercolors

Paint watercolors with us in Monmouth on Saturday, August 17. No experience necessary! Everything is provided — we just need you! Tickets are through Eventbrite. This event is from 1-3pm at Hazel’s on Main, and drinks are available for purchase (wine, cider, beer, cocktails, soda). Charcuterie and other bites available too. All ages welcome.

Fee: $45