|Location:
|Hazels on Main
|Map:
|105 Main Street E, Monmouth, OR 97361
|Phone:
|5038380399
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/948159469497?aff=oddtdtcreator
|All Dates:
Wine & Watercolors
Paint watercolors with us in Monmouth on Saturday, August 17. No experience necessary! Everything is provided — we just need you! Tickets are through Eventbrite. This event is from 1-3pm at Hazel’s on Main, and drinks are available for purchase (wine, cider, beer, cocktails, soda). Charcuterie and other bites available too. All ages welcome.
Fee: $45
Learn to paint watercolors, no experience necessary!