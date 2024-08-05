 Calendar Home
Location:Hazels on Main
Map:105 Main Street E, Monmouth, OR 97361
Phone: 5038380399
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/948159469497?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Aug 5, 2024 - Aug 17, 2024

Wine & Watercolors

Paint watercolors with us in Monmouth on Saturday, August 17. No experience necessary! Everything is provided — we just need you! Tickets are through Eventbrite. This event is from 1-3pm at Hazel’s on Main, and drinks are available for purchase (wine, cider, beer, cocktails, soda). Charcuterie and other bites available too. All ages welcome.

 

Fee: $45

Learn to paint watercolors, no experience necessary!

