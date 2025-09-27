Wine & Wags Festival 2025

The 2nd Annual Wine & Wags Festival returns to Downtown Hillsboro on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 1–5 PM at Collective Market / DAnu Wines. This free, family- and pup-friendly event brings together local wineries, pet-friendly vendors, live music, dog contests, food, and community fun—all in support of Downtown Hillsboro merchants.



Guests can enjoy dog contests (Best Dressed, Best Kisser, Best Trick, Peanut Butter Licking Challenge), performances by Chera Chera and Ky Fifer & Maddie, caricatures by Hector, raffle prizes, food from Boro Burger and Restaurant AMA, and wine tastings from La Randonnée, 3 Goats Vineyard, DAnu Wines, and Résolu Cellars.



Upgrade your experience with VIP tickets featuring wine pairings by Chef Jeremy of Restaurant AMA, a souvenir tasting glass, reserved seating, and one complimentary contest entry.



Presented by Puppernickel, DAnu Wines, and Résolu Cellars, with generous support from:



Alpha Pack Sponsors: Farmington Gardens, White Birch Design Co.



Top Dog Sponsors: Nik of Time Productions, Main Street Commons (Backwoods Brewing, Grand Central Baking, Ranch Pizza, Restaurant AMA)



Pup Pal Sponsors: Ancora Wellness, Blue Oxe, Meraki Hillsboro





Fee: $Free to attend | VIP Experience available