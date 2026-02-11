Wine & Wags 🍷🐾

Join us for a heartwarming day in the vineyard in partnership with Woods Creek Rescue!



Wine & Wags is all about bringing people, pups, and purpose together! Whether you’re looking to adopt, enjoy a relaxing afternoon, or simply soak in the joy of being surrounded by dogs and wine.



📅Sunday, May 24th

⏲ 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Walk & Sip with Adoptable dogs from Woods Creek Rescue

⏲ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Guest dogs welcome for Wine & Wags!



During the first portion of the event, we kindly ask that only the adoptable dogs are present. This allows them to stay calm, focused, and comfortable while meeting potential adopters without added stress or distraction. Introducing too many unfamiliar dogs at once can be overwhelming, and we want to give these pups the best possible chance to shine and connect with their future families. Once the adoption window wraps up, we open the space for guest dogs to join in the fun, so you can bring your own four-legged companions to enjoy the vineyard atmosphere together.



🎟Free Admission

📍 Sliverback Estate Winery



🐾About Woods Creek Rescue

Adoption is one of the most impactful ways to change a life—both yours and a dog’s. Every dog through Woods Creek Rescue has a story, and by choosing adoption, you’re giving them a fresh start filled with stability, love, and belonging. In return, they bring unmatched loyalty, joy, and companionship. It’s not just about finding a pet—it’s about finding your perfect match.



Woods Creek Rescue works tirelessly to ensure each dog is placed in the right home. Their team carefully evaluates temperament, health, and compatibility so that every adoption is set up for success—for both the dog and their new family. When you meet their adoptable pups, you’re meeting dogs who have been truly cared for and prepared for their next chapter.



🐾Not Ready to Adopt? You Can Still Make a Difference!

If you’re not currently looking to add a new member to your family, we still encourage you to come spend time with these incredible dogs. Simply showing up matters more than you might think!



Quality time plays a huge role in a rescue dog’s rehabilitation. Whether it’s a walk through the vineyard, a few minutes of play, or gentle interaction! It helps build their confidence, improves socialization, and reminds them that people can be safe, kind, and loving.



For many of these pups, positive human interaction is a key step on their journey to finding a forever home. Your time, attention, and energy can make a lasting impact, even if you leave without adopting. Sometimes, being part of their story in a small way is just as meaningful!