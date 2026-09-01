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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/events/
All Dates:Sep 11, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine & Vibes: Patriot Day w/ Patrick Corrigan

Where Friday Slows Down
Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars

Friday evenings are even better when neighbors come together.
Join us Friday, September 11 for a special Patriot Day edition of Wine & Vibes as we gather in remembrance, gratitude and community.Veteran artist Patrick Corrigan brings Americana home with an evening of classic tunes and acoustic favorites from 6–8pm.

And because nothing says Americana quite like a great hot dog, we’ve invited Franko’s Hot Dog Cart to join us! Their new shop is just one block from the tasting room, and they’ll be serving from 4–7pm. It’s a chance to enjoy a classic dog, meet one of downtown’s newest businesses and celebrate the local connections that make Historic Downtown Hillsboro such a special place.

🍷 Ask about our tribute wine: the 2020 Triomphe Signature Bordeaux Blend. A portion of every bottle of Triomphe produced is donated to organizations serving veterans and their families.

Friday, September 11 | Patriot Day
🍷 Tasting Room Open | 3:00–8:30pm
🌭 Franko’s Hot Dog Cart | 4:00–7:00pm
🎶 Patrick Corrigan | Classic Tunes & Americana | 6:00–8:00pm

Come early for a dog, raise a glass, welcome a new downtown neighbor and stay for the music.

**Honor. Remember. Together.**

FAQs
📍 Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.
🐾 Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).
🚶‍♀️ Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.

Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.

Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466

Where Friday Slows Down Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars Friday evenings are even better when neighbors come together. Join us Friday, September 11 for a special Patriot Day edition of Wine & Vibes as we gather in remembrance, gratitude and community.

Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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