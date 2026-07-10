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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 9, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine & Vibes: Marshall Law Live

October 9 | Zach Marshall — Marshall Law Country Music
Where Friday Slows Down
Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars

We’re going country for the next Wine & Vibes.

Join us Friday, October 9 as Zach Marshall brings Marshall Law Country Music to Résolu for an evening of acoustic country, good wine and an easy start to the weekend.

Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up with friends or you just need somewhere to land at the end of the week, grab a table, pour a glass and stay awhile.

Friday, October 9
> Tasting Room Open | 3–8:30pm
> Live Music | 6–8pm
> Zach Marshall | Marshall Law Country Music
> No cover. Wine, small plates and good Friday-night vibes.

Résolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro
262 SE 4th Ave.

FAQs

Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.

Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).

Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.

Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.

Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466

FRIDAY | October 9 • 6–8pm Zach Marshall brings Marshall Law Country Music to Résolu for an evening of acoustic country, good wine, and an easy start to the weekend. Tasting Room open 3–8:30pm. Music 6–8pm.

Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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