Wine & Vibes: Marshall Law Live

October 9 | Zach Marshall — Marshall Law Country Music

Where Friday Slows Down

Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars



We’re going country for the next Wine & Vibes.



Join us Friday, October 9 as Zach Marshall brings Marshall Law Country Music to Résolu for an evening of acoustic country, good wine and an easy start to the weekend.



Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up with friends or you just need somewhere to land at the end of the week, grab a table, pour a glass and stay awhile.



Friday, October 9

> Tasting Room Open | 3–8:30pm

> Live Music | 6–8pm

> Zach Marshall | Marshall Law Country Music

> No cover. Wine, small plates and good Friday-night vibes.



Résolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

262 SE 4th Ave.



FAQs



Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.



Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).



Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.



Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.



Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466